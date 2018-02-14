Wednesday brings the last busy night in the NBA before the All-Star break with 12 games on the schedule. Trying to craft a winning entry with so many available options can be a daunting task, but there are a few players who stand out above the rest. Consider using some of the players below and plugging them into our NBA Lineup Optimizer to round out your lineup.

Point Guard

Damian Lillard, vs. Warriors (FD: $9,000, DK: $8,800)

Projected Points: FD: 42.57, DK: 44.31

Lillard is the unquestioned leader on offense for the Trail Blazers, posting a 29.9% usage rate that ranks inside the top 15 in the league. He is also averaging 37 minutes per game this season, further strengthening his value. He gets a favorable matchup Wednesday against a Warriors team that plays at the second-fastest pace (102.5 possessions per game) in the league. He torched them for 39 points and five three-pointers in their first meeting this season and has a high upside in the rematch.

De’Aaron Fox, at Rockets (FD: $6,000, DK: $6,300)

Projected Points: FD: 28.3, DK: 28.57

Fox was already starting for the Kings, but the deal sending George Hill to the Cavaliers has opened up even more playing time. He’s played at least 31 minutes in all three games since Hill was traded, averaging 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. His 23.2% usage rate is third-highest on the team, which is good news considering the Kings will be trying to keep up with the Rockets high-powered offense Wednesday.

Shooting Guard

Donovan Mitchell, vs. Suns (FD: $8,500, DK: $7,900)

Projected Points: FD: 40.95, DK: 41.23

Mitchell uncharacteristically had back-to-back performances with nine points or fewer earlier this month, but has rebounded to average 25.6 points in his last three games. He should have the potential to score in bunches Wednesday against a Suns team that not only plays at the third-fastest pace (102.1), but also allows the most points per game (112.9) in the league. In his last game against the Suns, Mitchell scored 40 points to go along with five rebounds, six assists, two steals and seven three-pointers. Don’t hesitate to plug him into your lineup Wednesday.

Jrue Holiday, vs. Lakers (FD: $7,900, DK: $8,100)

Projected Points: FD: 41.35, DK: 41.83

Holiday has given the Pelicans all they could have hoped for this season, averaging career-highs in points (18.5), rebounds (4.3) and three-pointers (1.5) per game, while shooting an efficient 48.7% from the field. His assists are down overall after sliding to shooting guard to accommodate Rajon Rondo, but he’s still managed to dish out at least nine assists in three of his last six games. Both the Lakers and Pelicans are in the top four in the league in pace of play, so look for Holiday to have plenty of opportunities to provide value Wednesday.

Small Forward

Michael Beasley, vs. Wizards (FD: $6,800, DK: $6,900)

Projected Points: FD: 38.27, DK: 38.66

Beasley has started the last three games at power forward with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for the season, averaging 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds during that stretch. He’s never known to shy away from taking shots, leaving him with a 28.7% usage rate that is second-highest on the team only behind Porzingis. He’s priced reasonably on both sites Wednesday, making him someone to strongly consider for your entry.

Brandon Ingram, at Pelicans (FD: $6,500, DK: $6,700)

Projected Points: FD: 32.01, DK: 32.19

The Lakers will be without Lonzo Ball (knee) again Wednesday, marking the 14th consecutive game he will be sidelined. Ingram has taken on more of a facilitating role in the offense with Ball out, dishing out at least five assists in six of his last eight games. He’s getting heavy playing time as well, logging at least 33 minutes in nine straight contests. Not only do both teams play at a fast pace, but they also struggle defensively. Isaiah Thomas will come off the bench Wednesday, leaving Ingram with added value once again.

Power Forward

Ben Simmons, vs. Heat (FD: $8,900, DK: $8,000)

Projected Points: FD: 40.66, DK: 40.51

Simmons continues to provide steady production across the board, averaging 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.8 steals in his last 11 games. He’s not a three-point shooter and struggles from the charity stripe, but that’s more of a concern in season-long fantasy than it is in DFS. He should have a high floor again Wednesday, making him someone to consider for your entry. Of note, Simmons is only power forward eligible on FanDuel, but is eligible at both point guard and small forward on DraftKings.

Marcus Morris, vs. Clippers (FD: $4,700, DK: $5,200)

Projected Points: FD: 26.49, DK: 27.29

The Celtics were quiet at the trade deadline, only signing Greg Monroe after he was bought out by the Suns. Kyrie Irving is by far the best offensive player on their roster, but Morris has the second-highest usage rate (23.1%) on the team. The Clippers use a lot of small lineups now that Blake Griffin is no longer on the team and play at the eighth-fastest pace (100.6) in the league, both factors that play to Morris’s favor. If you want to take a chance on a cheap forward in tournament play, Morris is your man.

Center

Anthony Davis, vs. Lakers (FD: $11,800, DK: $11,600)

Projected Points: FD: 61.79, DK: 61.71

Davis has put the Pelicans on his back with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) out for the season, posting a lofty 36% usage rate in six games so far in February. Not only is Davis taking more shots in general, but he has attempted (26) and made (10) more three-pointers than in any previous month this season. The pace of this game should afford Davis with plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet, likely making him worth his lofty price tag.

Dewayne Dedmon, at Pistons (FD: $5,700, DK: $5,500)

Projected Points: FD: 32.02, DK: 33.38

Dedmon provided value at the start of the season, but then missed over a month with a leg injury. When he did finally return, he had lost his starting job and was only playing limited minutes off the bench. The Hawks moved him back into the starting lineup for the last two games, though, and Dedmon has excelled, averaging 16.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and a block per contest. One of those two starts came against these same Pistons, so don’t be afraid to take a chance on Dedmon at this cheap price.