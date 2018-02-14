2018 All-Star Game: Who is in the Slam Dunk Contest This Year?

Find out who is in the dunk contest this year.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 14, 2018

As part of the All-Star Weekend, four players will participate in the Slam Dunk Contest. 

Those four are the Pacers' Victor Oladipo, the Lakers' Larry Nance Jr., the Mavs' Dennis Smith Jr. and the Jazz's Donovan Mitchell.

Aaron Gordon was originally supposed to participate but withdrew because of injury. Mitchell replaced him.

This is Oladipo's second slam dunk appearance. 

Mitchell, Smith and Nance are all rookies to the contest.

Nance's father, Larry Nance, won the inaugural Slam Dunk contest in 1984 by defeating Julius Erving. 

The Slam Dunk Contest will take place on the Saturday night before the All-Star Game, which takes place Sunday. There will also be the Three Point Contest and Skills Challenge. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now