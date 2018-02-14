As part of the All-Star Weekend, four players will participate in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Those four are the Pacers' Victor Oladipo, the Lakers' Larry Nance Jr., the Mavs' Dennis Smith Jr. and the Jazz's Donovan Mitchell.

Aaron Gordon was originally supposed to participate but withdrew because of injury. Mitchell replaced him.

This is Oladipo's second slam dunk appearance.

Mitchell, Smith and Nance are all rookies to the contest.

Nance's father, Larry Nance, won the inaugural Slam Dunk contest in 1984 by defeating Julius Erving.

The Slam Dunk Contest will take place on the Saturday night before the All-Star Game, which takes place Sunday. There will also be the Three Point Contest and Skills Challenge.