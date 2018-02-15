Say what you want about Draymond Green, but the man pays his bets.

Shortly after the Blazers' 123-117 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night, Portland's Evan Turner approached Green to collect his winnings from two bets—Turner's alma mater, Ohio State, beat Green's alma mater, Michigan State, in both football and basketball. It seems the two Big Ten alumni have a running wager on matchups between the two schools and that Green hadn't paid Turner for either bet.

Evan Turner comes calling for his $100 mid Draymond Green interview after Ohio State's win over Michigan State and gets his money!! pic.twitter.com/z1qIps4Ma4 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 15, 2018

"You probably owe me double," Turner said. To which Green responded, "I got you right now. I owe you for football, too huh?"

After Green reached into his wallet and pulled out a crisp bill, which The Athletic's Anthony Slater said was a $100, the two embraced.

"Thank you my good man," Turner said. "Always a pleasure. Big Ten for life. You keep it classy."

Turner played three seasons at Ohio State before the 76ers drafted him second overall in 2010. Green played four years at Michigan State and was named the Big Ten's player of the year for 2012 before Golden State drafted him in the second round.