Dwyane Wade was reportedly the first Cleveland Cavaliers player to question the legitimacy of Kevin Love's sickness that forced him to miss some games, according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.

Wade reportedly was the player who called the team meeting on Jan. 22. Love spoke to his teammates and explained his sickness. Head coach Ty Lue and general manager Koby Altman were also in attendance in the meeting.

Isaiah Thomas, who was a member of the Cavaliers at the time before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, was upset that Love did not show up to practice following a 24-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 20.

Wade is no longer with the Cavaliers after being traded to the Miami Heat following a flurry a deals by the Cavaliers. Vardon reports that Wade was the player who challenged Lue to disclose where Love had been when he missed practice. He adds that it was a "wide-ranging, heated discussion in which virtually no one was immune from criticism."

The Cavaliers head into the All-Star break riding a four-game winning streak.