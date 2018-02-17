Nate Robinson and Mike D’Antoni used All-Star Weekend to clear the air of their old Knicks feud.

D’Antoni is coaching Team Stephen (Curry). Robinson was there alongside former teammate Carlos Boozer asking questions for a new Sports Illustrated's podcast called HOLDAT, which will debut Feb. 21.

The two asked questions to the stars throughout the afternoon, making a stop to speak with D'Antoni.

Robinson then asked why he was infamously benched for a whole month.

See the interaction below.

Nate Robinson and Mike D’Antoni clear the air after their old Knicks feud. #HOLDAT pic.twitter.com/NC8Mmmh8cm — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 17, 2018

The All-Star game is Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on TNT.