Watch: Nate Robinson, Mike D’Antoni Clear the Air After Their Old Knicks Feud

Nate Robinson and Mike D’Antoni used All-Star Weekend to clear the air of their old Knicks feud.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 17, 2018

Nate Robinson and Mike D’Antoni used All-Star Weekend to clear the air of their old Knicks feud.

D’Antoni is coaching Team Stephen (Curry). Robinson was there alongside former teammate Carlos Boozer asking questions for a new Sports Illustrated's podcast called HOLDAT, which will debut Feb. 21.

The two asked questions to the stars throughout the afternoon, making a stop to speak with D'Antoni. 

Robinson then asked why he was infamously benched for a whole month. 

See the interaction below. 

The All-Star game is Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on TNT.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now