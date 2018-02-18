Fergie sang the U.S. national anthem before tip-off of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Barenaked Ladies performed "Oh Canada" before Fergie took centercourt.

Fergie, formerly a member of the Black Eyed Peas, gave a long rendition of the song and it appears that several of the players including Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green tried holding back laugher.

You can watch some of her performance below and a few of the best reactions from Twitter:

Draymond is all of us 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ClWCmY4tfh — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 19, 2018

both those national anthems pic.twitter.com/8dNEl0SI27 — Astead (@AsteadWesley) February 19, 2018

Hell, even Carl Lewis is laughing at that "rendition" of the National Anthem. #NBAAllStar2018 — Scooby Axson (@ScoobAxson) February 19, 2018

I'm not so certain that went the way fergie thought it went — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 19, 2018

I mean, it’s in LA! How could you not figure out a great introduction and national anthem singers? — Oliver Maroney (@OMaroneyNBA) February 19, 2018

Fergie’s national anthem had me like... pic.twitter.com/K0lQEgUljF — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) February 19, 2018

Fergie chopped and screwed the anthem — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) February 19, 2018

Leave it to Fergie to take Kevin Hart off the hook. — Mark Strotman (@markstrot) February 19, 2018

It can only get better from here with the actual NBA All-Star Game, right?