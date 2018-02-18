Watch: Fergie's National Anthem At The NBA All-Star Game Did Not Get Good Reviews

Fergie's rendition of the national anthem before the NBA All-Star Game was not a hit on Twitter.

By Chris Chavez
February 18, 2018

Fergie sang the U.S. national anthem before tip-off of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Barenaked Ladies performed "Oh Canada" before Fergie took centercourt. 

Fergie, formerly a member of the Black Eyed Peas, gave a long rendition of the song and it appears that several of the players including Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green tried holding back laugher. 

You can watch some of her performance below and a few of the best reactions from Twitter:

It can only get better from here with the actual NBA All-Star Game, right?

