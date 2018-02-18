How to Watch the NBA All-Star Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the 67th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. 

By Dan Gartland
February 18, 2018

The NBA is switching things up for the 67th All-Star Game on Sunday. Gone is the East vs. West format, replaced by teams picked by two captains. 

The captains are the two leading vote-getters—LeBron James and Stephen Curry in this case. They picked their squads in a draft last month (that really should have been televised) but injuries have shaken up the lineups. 

Four players, all from LeBron’s team, will be forced to miss the game due to injury: DeMarcus Cousins, Kristaps Porzingis, John Wall and Kevin Love. They’ll be replaced by Goran Dragic, Paul George, Kemba Walker and Andre Drummond. 

(Click here for the full rosters.)

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles (Staples Center)

TV channel: TNT

Live streamTNTdrama.com or the Watch TNT app

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now