The NBA is switching things up for the 67th All-Star Game on Sunday. Gone is the East vs. West format, replaced by teams picked by two captains.

The captains are the two leading vote-getters—LeBron James and Stephen Curry in this case. They picked their squads in a draft last month (that really should have been televised) but injuries have shaken up the lineups.

Four players, all from LeBron’s team, will be forced to miss the game due to injury: DeMarcus Cousins, Kristaps Porzingis, John Wall and Kevin Love. They’ll be replaced by Goran Dragic, Paul George, Kemba Walker and Andre Drummond.

(Click here for the full rosters.)

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles (Staples Center)

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com or the Watch TNT app