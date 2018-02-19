Fergie on Her NBA All-Star Game National Anthem: I Love This Country And Honestly Tried My Best

Fergie says she tried her best while performing the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.

By Chris Chavez
February 19, 2018

Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie sang the "Star-Spangled Banner" before Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game but was met with harsh criticism.

Fergie tells TMZ.com that she was trying something new and did her best while performing.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," Fergie said. "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

Watch Fergie's performance below:

Fergie was ripped on social media and compared to other anthem performances that did not work out like Rosanne Barr in 1990, R.Kelly in 2005 and Christina Aguilera in 2011.

