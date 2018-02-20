Charles Barkley to Host ‘SNL’ for Fourth Time

Charles Barkley will be hosting Saturday Night Live on March 3, the show announced Tuesday, with Migos as the musical guest.

It’ll be the fourth time Barkley has hosted the show, following appearances in 1993, 2010 and 2012.

Chuck has also been portrayed several times on SNL​ by Keenan Thompson during “Inside the NBA” spoofs. The last time Barkley hosted, he played Shaquille O’Neal in the TNT show parody while Thompson impersonated him from the other side of the table.

With his fourth turn as host, Barkley is getting close to joining the vaunted “Five-Timers Club.” Only 17 people have hosted the show five times, including Dwyane Johnson. Other four-time hosts include Jonah Hill and James Franco.