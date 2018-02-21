Mark Cuban Fined $600,000 for Tanking Comments, Largest Fine by NBA For Mavericks Owner

Mark Cuban was hit with his biggest fine from the NBA.

By Chris Chavez
February 21, 2018

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been fined $600,000 by the NBA for comments on tanking. It is the largest fine he has ever received from the league.

"I'm probably not supposed to say this, but, like, I just had dinner with a bunch of our guys the other night, and here we are, you know, we weren't competing for the playoffs. I was like, 'Look, losing is our best option,'" Cuban said on the Dr. J podcast with Hall of Famer Julius Irving.

"(Commissioner Adam Silver) would hate hearing that, but I at least sat down and I explained it to them," he added. "And I explained what our plans were going to be this summer, that we're not going to tank again. This was, like, a year-and-a-half tanking, and that was too brutal for me. But being transparent, I think that's the key to being kind of a players owner and having stability."

The Mavericks are 18–40 on the season, which is currently the third-worst record in the NBA. The team with the worst record at the end of the season has a 25% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick at the NBA Draft lottery. Changes have been implemented after 2019 so that the percentage drops to 14%.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now