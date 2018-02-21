Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been fined $600,000 by the NBA for comments on tanking. It is the largest fine he has ever received from the league.

"I'm probably not supposed to say this, but, like, I just had dinner with a bunch of our guys the other night, and here we are, you know, we weren't competing for the playoffs. I was like, 'Look, losing is our best option,'" Cuban said on the Dr. J podcast with Hall of Famer Julius Irving.

"(Commissioner Adam Silver) would hate hearing that, but I at least sat down and I explained it to them," he added. "And I explained what our plans were going to be this summer, that we're not going to tank again. This was, like, a year-and-a-half tanking, and that was too brutal for me. But being transparent, I think that's the key to being kind of a players owner and having stability."

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's biggest fines by the NBA, via https://t.co/MyNsDmVjNp pic.twitter.com/et9DMtx1yD — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 21, 2018

The Mavericks are 18–40 on the season, which is currently the third-worst record in the NBA. The team with the worst record at the end of the season has a 25% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick at the NBA Draft lottery. Changes have been implemented after 2019 so that the percentage drops to 14%.