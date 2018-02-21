Kevin Durant will return to Seattle for the first time since the end of the 2007-08 season when the Warriors play host to the Kings at Key Arena Oct. 6 for a preseason game, Ailene Voisin of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Voisin adds that the contract for the game has not been signed yet, but that is just a formality.

There has not been an NBA game in Seattle since the SuperSonics' home finale for the 2007-08 season, when they defeated the Mavericks 99-95 April 13, 2008. In that game, a rookie Durant put up 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal for the home team.

Durant, and the Sonics moved to Oklahoma City the following season and became the Thunder. In his one year as a Sonic, Durant won Rookie of the Year while averaging 20.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.

The Kings were nearly moved to Seattle in 2013. Now-Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and Chris Hansen attempted to buy the Kings with the intent to move them to Seattle, but then-NBA commissioner David Stern gave Sacramento a chance to put together a group of investors to match the sales price.