Report: Kevin Durant, Warriors to Play Preseason Game in Seattle vs. Kings

Golden State would be the home team and face the Kings, according to the Sacramento Bee.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 21, 2018

Kevin Durant will return to Seattle for the first time since the end of the 2007-08 season when the Warriors play host to the Kings at Key Arena Oct. 6 for a preseason game, Ailene Voisin of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Voisin adds that the contract for the game has not been signed yet, but that is just a formality.

There has not been an NBA game in Seattle since the SuperSonics' home finale for the 2007-08 season, when they defeated the Mavericks 99-95 April 13, 2008. In that game, a rookie Durant put up 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal for the home team.

Durant, and the Sonics moved to Oklahoma City the following season and became the Thunder. In his one year as a Sonic, Durant won Rookie of the Year while averaging 20.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.

The Kings were nearly moved to Seattle in 2013. Now-Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and Chris Hansen attempted to buy the Kings with the intent to move them to Seattle, but then-NBA commissioner David Stern gave Sacramento a chance to put together a group of investors to match the sales price.

