New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo took more than 300 students in Louisville to a screening of Black Panther, according to WDRB.com.

The children had to submit an essay on historical events, people or places from Black History. Rondo reached out to the school as part of his "Assisting Youth Foundation."

“I didn’t grow up in a two-person household, and a lot of these kids don’t." Rondo said. "I can relate to some of these kids in those ways. There are some nights you’re on your own and you don’t know who is there or who’s willing to help you."

You can watch a clip from WDRB about Rondo's gesture here.

“It’s good for young black kids to see us in these star roles that they pretty much never see ever in their life," Rondo told the Courier Journal. “So they can see our culture and race in lead roles in the movie, it says you can do anything you want in life. It’s all about surrounding yourself with positive people and continuing to push through any adversity you have in life.”

Black Panther is expected to pass the $500 million mark in the worldwide box office on Thursday.