The Timberwolves announced that an MRI showed that Jimmy Butler has a "meniscal injury" to his right knee. It does not appear that Butler has suffered a torn ACL, as many feared after the nature of the non-contact injury.

On Friday night, Butler suffered a non-contact injury in the third quarter of Minnesota's 120-102 loss to the Rockets. He collapsed to the floor grabbing his right knee after he landed on it while pivoting.

The team said more information on Butler's injury—including a possible timetable for a return—will be released as more information becomes available.

Butler, a four-time All Star, is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists.