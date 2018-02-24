Timberwolves Announce Jimmy Butler Has 'Meniscal Injury'

The Timberwolves said an MRI showed that Jimmy Butler has suffered a meniscal injury to his right knee. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 24, 2018

The Timberwolves announced that an MRI showed that Jimmy Butler has a "meniscal injury" to his right knee. It does not appear that Butler has suffered a torn ACL, as many feared after the nature of the non-contact injury. 

On Friday night, Butler suffered a non-contact injury in the third quarter of Minnesota's 120-102 loss to the Rockets. He collapsed to the floor grabbing his right knee after he landed on it while pivoting. 

The team said more information on Butler's injury—including a possible timetable for a return—will be released as more information becomes available. 

Butler, a four-time All Star, is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now