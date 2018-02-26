#PhillyWantsLeBron Billboard Pops Up in Cleveland Ahead of Cavs Game vs. Sixers

By Chris Chavez
February 26, 2018

Philadelphia-based company Power Home Remodeling paid for three billboards on I-480 in Cleveland to try and woo LeBron James to the 76ers, if he elects to test free agency waters at the end of the season. Photos of the three billboards were shared by ESPN's Darren Rovell.

James is expected to decline a $35.6 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent for the third time in his career. The 76ers have enough cap space and possible trading chips to accommodate James.

One billboard introduced the hashtag #PhillyWantsLeBron while another read "Complete the Process." A third billboard showed the Sixers' starting five with each player's jersey numbers including No. 23 with a crown.

The 76ers will play the Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday night.

