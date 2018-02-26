Philadelphia-based company Power Home Remodeling paid for three billboards on I-480 in Cleveland to try and woo LeBron James to the 76ers, if he elects to test free agency waters at the end of the season. Photos of the three billboards were shared by ESPN's Darren Rovell.

James is expected to decline a $35.6 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent for the third time in his career. The 76ers have enough cap space and possible trading chips to accommodate James.

One billboard introduced the hashtag #PhillyWantsLeBron while another read "Complete the Process." A third billboard showed the Sixers' starting five with each player's jersey numbers including No. 23 with a crown.

A Philadelphia-based company put up three billboards on highway to downtown Cleveland this morning saying that city wanted LeBron. Here they are in order. pic.twitter.com/vntsa8h3mE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 26, 2018

The 76ers will play the Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday night.