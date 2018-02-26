The Spurs' Patty Mills received racial taunts during Sunday's game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Mills was at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, when a fan yelled, "Hey Jamaican dog, they want their bobsledder back. Hey Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!"

Mills responded on Twitter, saying he hoped this will "enlighten this confused, hateful fan," after a someone posted a video of the incident.

Thanks @thats_Z_Truth. I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/yH3nKlGv4A — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) February 26, 2018

Mills grew up in Australia. His father is a Torres Strait Islander and his mother is an Aboriginal Australian.