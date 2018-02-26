Spurs' Patty Mills Receives Racial Taunts in Cleveland

By Charlotte Carroll
February 26, 2018

The Spurs' Patty Mills received racial taunts during Sunday's game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Mills was at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, when a fan yelled, "Hey Jamaican dog, they want their bobsledder back. Hey Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!"

Mills responded on Twitter, saying he hoped this will "enlighten this confused, hateful fan," after a someone posted a video of the incident. 

Mills grew up in Australia. His father is a Torres Strait Islander and his mother is an Aboriginal Australian.

 

