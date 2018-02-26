Stoneman Douglas Shooting Victim Buried in Dwyane Wade Jersey

Dwyane Wade was moved when he heard a victim of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting was buried in his jersey.

By Chris Chavez
February 26, 2018

17-year-old Joaquin Oliver was one of the 17 victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb 14 and was buried in a Miami Heat Dwyane Wade Jersey, his parents reportedly announced on Univision.

Wade saw a tweet and responded with "You're about to make me cry this afternoon."

On Saturday, the Heat played their first home game since the shooting and paid a moment of silence and tribute video for the victims before playing the Memphis Grizzlies. Players and coaches held a Stoneman Douglas Eagles flag at mid-court.

"Tonight we honor the 17 lives that were tragically lost in Parkland." Wade told the crowd. "We applaud the fearless students who are fighting for their lives, and we also want to make sure that their voices are heard about gun safety. You are our nation’s inspiration, we salute you and we support you.”

