Stoneman Douglas Shooting Victim Buried in Dwyane Wade Jersey

17-year-old Joaquin Oliver was one of the 17 victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb 14 and was buried in a Miami Heat Dwyane Wade Jersey, his parents reportedly announced on Univision.

Wade saw a tweet and responded with "You're about to make me cry this afternoon."

On Saturday, the Heat played their first home game since the shooting and paid a moment of silence and tribute video for the victims before playing the Memphis Grizzlies. Players and coaches held a Stoneman Douglas Eagles flag at mid-court.

.@DwyaneWade delivers a stirring pregame speech at AmericanAirlines Arena, telling the survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week that they are a inspiration to this country. #MSDStrong #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/yycLWsxp3F — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) February 25, 2018

"Tonight we honor the 17 lives that were tragically lost in Parkland." Wade told the crowd. "We applaud the fearless students who are fighting for their lives, and we also want to make sure that their voices are heard about gun safety. You are our nation’s inspiration, we salute you and we support you.”