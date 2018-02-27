Report: Cavs Ban Fan Who Heckled Patty Mills Indefinitely

The Cavaliers investigated the incident that took place on Sunday night.

By Chris Chavez
February 27, 2018

The Cleveland Cavaliers have identified the person who heckled San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills on Sunday night, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The person has been banned from Quicken Loans Arena indefinitely and a review will be concluded after one year.

The incident occurred when Mills was on the free throw line with 2:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers investigated an incident in which someone in attendance yelled a racially insensitive remark during free throws. Audio of the jeer was caught on camera. The fan yelled, "Hey, Mills, Jamaica called, they want their bobsledder back" twice.

Mills retweeted a video of the heckling and added, "I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan."

