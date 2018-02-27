Dwyane Wade scored 27 points and hit a game-winner to lead the Heat to a 102-101 win over the 76ers. It was vintage D-Wade in the clutch, and it had the Miami crowd popping.

DWade with 15 points in the 4th quarter



A season-high 27 points



Including the game-winner vs. Philly 🔥pic.twitter.com/paQk375BhK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 28, 2018

It's heart-warming to see D-Wade back in Miami and even more awesome to see him contributing so significantly for a playoff team.

Something made Wade's performance on Tuesday night even more special: his footwear. Before the game, Wade wrote the name of a Parkland shooting victim, Joaquin Oliver, on his shoes. Oliver was buried in Wade's jersey, and Wade dedicated his return and the rest of the Heat season to him.

This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

It’s way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

Here's a picture of Wade's shoes from the night.

.@DwyaneWade pays his respects to Joaquin Oliver, the Parkland shooting victim who was buried in his jersey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VStV4rlKId — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2018

Terrific way to honor a young man whose life was taken from him way too soon.