Dwyane Wade Hit a Game-Winner While Wearing Shoes Honoring Parkland Victim

Dwyane Wade wrote the name of a Parkland shooting victim, Joaquin Oliver, on his shoes. He then scored 27 points including a game-winner. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 27, 2018

Dwyane Wade scored 27 points and hit a game-winner to lead the Heat to a 102-101 win over the 76ers. It was vintage D-Wade in the clutch, and it had the Miami crowd popping. 

It's heart-warming to see D-Wade back in Miami and even more awesome to see him contributing so significantly for a playoff team. 

Something made Wade's performance on Tuesday night even more special: his footwear. Before the game, Wade wrote the name of a Parkland shooting victim, Joaquin Oliver, on his shoes. Oliver was buried in Wade's jersey, and Wade dedicated his return and the rest of the Heat season to him.

Here's a picture of Wade's shoes from the night. 

Terrific way to honor a young man whose life was taken from him way too soon. 

