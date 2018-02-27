Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is the latest in the sports world to rip the NCAA, amid a new report that the FBI has as many as 25 programs under scrutiny for possible illegal benefits.

On Friday, Yahoo! Sports published a lengthy report detailing documents that provided background on schools such as Duke, North Carolina, Texas, Kentucky and Michigan State that provided benefits to players or their family members.

The documents are part of a federal probe that has already charged several college coaches in conjunction with a corruption scheme saying that those coaches, advisors and others lied and used their stature to influence high school recruits to sign with schools.

James was asked his thoughts on the NCAA at the Cavaliers shootaround on Tuesday.

"I am not a fan of the NCAA. The NCAA is corrupt, we know that. Sorry, it’s going to make headlines, but it’s corrupt," he said.

James said that expansion of the G-League is a possibility, especially as an avenue for athletes that don't want to go to college.

James was also asked if there could be any solutions to the corruption in college basketball.

"I don't know if there is any fixing the NCAA." he said. "It's been going on for many, many years. I don't know how you can fix it, I don't see how you can fix it. Obviously, I have never been a part it, but I do know what five–star athletes bring to a campus."