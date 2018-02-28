Twitter Goes Wild After James Harden Puts Wesley Johnson on His Knees, Waits to Hit Step-Back Three

James Harden nearly broke the internet after breaking Wesley Johnson's ankles, and waiting to shoot the shot.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 28, 2018

James Harden's game tends to divide NBA fans on Twitter at times, but Wednesday night, all were in agreement that The Beard took disrespect to another level when crossed over Wesley Johnson and made him fall, before stepping back and taking his time to knock down an uncontested three-pointer.

The Harden crossover that makes a defender look silly is something we have all seen before. The Harden step-back three that tends to follow said crossover, is also a staple of the six-time All-Star's game that we are all accustomed to watching go in with regularity.

But this play entered another stratosphere in the realm of Harden highlights thanks to the pause he takes before releasing his shot. Harden gives Johnson a chance to stand and the rest of the Clippers the opportunity to contest his shot, but when the entire court stood still, he launched up a three and sent the Rockets' bench (make sure you watch Trevor Ariza running up the sideline all the way to half court) and Twitter into a frenzy.

The Beard and the Rockets have been having their way so far in their first game against the Clippers and first game in Los Angeles since reportedly using a back tunnel to get into the Clippers' locker room after a 113-102 loss last month.

Harden had 22 points in the first half to help Houston build a 61-43 advantage.

