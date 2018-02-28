James Harden's game tends to divide NBA fans on Twitter at times, but Wednesday night, all were in agreement that The Beard took disrespect to another level when crossed over Wesley Johnson and made him fall, before stepping back and taking his time to knock down an uncontested three-pointer.

The Harden crossover that makes a defender look silly is something we have all seen before. The Harden step-back three that tends to follow said crossover, is also a staple of the six-time All-Star's game that we are all accustomed to watching go in with regularity.

But this play entered another stratosphere in the realm of Harden highlights thanks to the pause he takes before releasing his shot. Harden gives Johnson a chance to stand and the rest of the Clippers the opportunity to contest his shot, but when the entire court stood still, he launched up a three and sent the Rockets' bench (make sure you watch Trevor Ariza running up the sideline all the way to half court) and Twitter into a frenzy.

Anyone that has to guard James Harden should be required to sign a waiver pic.twitter.com/4e51TBd1i1 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 1, 2018

James Harden just broke Wesley Johnson's ankles and then stared at him helplessly on the ground lmao. give him the MVP already pic.twitter.com/O0NYrPjf1W — Bruh Report (@BruhReport) March 1, 2018

this is like old school and-one mixtape stuff. if this had happened in a streetball game everyone would have run onto the court and the game would have been over — shrillmonger (@theshrillest) March 1, 2018

THAT’S MY MVP pic.twitter.com/To4Hy8s9r7 — Seashells By The Seashorepheus (@KofieYeboah) March 1, 2018

James Harden staredown is the mood all 2018 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) March 1, 2018

I think Harden must’ve been a revolutionary war assassin in a previous life pic.twitter.com/JDJT9EEAPQ — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) March 1, 2018

Oh My God James Harden. Why? That man has a family. — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) March 1, 2018

wes johnson really should've jogged to the bench, picked up a folding chair, then tried to hit james harden in the head with it after this smh pic.twitter.com/wsuHSyzXVt — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 1, 2018

Oh my good god this is it, the most disrespectful act of 2018 NBA. Harden crosses up Wes Johnson, STARES AT HIM ‼️ wets 3 in his face 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/j6W0PxMMQF — James Wobden (@World_Wide_Wob) March 1, 2018

ALSKSKFKRJFJEKEKNDJDJDK ALL HE COULD DO WAS SMILE AS HE GOT BACK UP pic.twitter.com/lLNJzO92MU — All we are is Dustin Nguyen (@itsdtrain) March 1, 2018

The Beard and the Rockets have been having their way so far in their first game against the Clippers and first game in Los Angeles since reportedly using a back tunnel to get into the Clippers' locker room after a 113-102 loss last month.

Harden had 22 points in the first half to help Houston build a 61-43 advantage.