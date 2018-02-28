Steph Curry Will Wear Shoes to Support Obama's My Brother's Keeper Alliance

Curry said he'll be auctioning off the shoes after the game and all proceeds will go toward the organization. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 28, 2018

Stephen Curry showed off the custom shoes he'll be wearing when the Warriors take on the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. 

In an Instagram video, Curry said he's wearing the special Curry 4 sneakers to support the "My Brother's Keeper Alliance in supporting young men and boys of color in their pursuit of higher success in life."

The group was founded by former President Barack Obama in 2014. 

Curry said he'll be auctioning off the shoes after the game and all proceeds will go toward the organization. 

Curry has supported My Brother's Keeper for the past two years, appearing in a video with the president in 2016.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now