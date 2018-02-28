Curry said he'll be auctioning off the shoes after the game and all proceeds will go toward the organization.
Stephen Curry showed off the custom shoes he'll be wearing when the Warriors take on the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
In an Instagram video, Curry said he's wearing the special Curry 4 sneakers to support the "My Brother's Keeper Alliance in supporting young men and boys of color in their pursuit of higher success in life."
The inspiration for the shoe I’ll be playing in today is every boy and young man of color in this country that need to know they matter - to their communities, their country, to me. Four years ago this week, the @mbk_alliance was created to reduce barriers and expand opportunity so nothing stands in the way of everyone achieving their biggest dreams. I've been proud to be part of that mission from day one, and I'll never stop being my brothers' keeper. I will auction these shoes and donate the proceeds in support of this critical movement. Please visit IamMBK.org to learn more about the My Brother's Keeper Alliance.
The group was founded by former President Barack Obama in 2014.
Curry has supported My Brother's Keeper for the past two years, appearing in a video with the president in 2016.