Stephen Curry showed off the custom shoes he'll be wearing when the Warriors take on the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

In an Instagram video, Curry said he's wearing the special Curry 4 sneakers to support the "My Brother's Keeper Alliance in supporting young men and boys of color in their pursuit of higher success in life."

The group was founded by former President Barack Obama in 2014.

Curry said he'll be auctioning off the shoes after the game and all proceeds will go toward the organization.

Curry has supported My Brother's Keeper for the past two years, appearing in a video with the president in 2016.