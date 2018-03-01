Stephen Curry Trashed His Hotel Room Playing Golf Inside

Stephen Curry’s parents apparently never told him not to play sports in the house.

Curry posted a photo on Instagram Thursday of his hotel room in Atlanta littered with broken glass as the result of an indoor golf practice session gone terribly wrong.

I’m dying to know what happened here. Did Steph, who lives in sunny California, really bring his golf clubs on an east coast road trip in the winter? Is he that anxious to hit the links? If not, what was he using as a makeshift club that obliterated a glass table?