Stephen Curry Trashed His Hotel Room Playing Golf Inside

This road trip just got expensive for Steph Curry. 

By Dan Gartland
March 01, 2018

Stephen Curry’s parents apparently never told him not to play sports in the house. 

Curry posted a photo on Instagram Thursday of his hotel room in Atlanta littered with broken glass as the result of an indoor golf practice session gone terribly wrong. 

I’m dying to know what happened here. Did Steph, who lives in sunny California, really bring his golf clubs on an east coast road trip in the winter? Is he that anxious to hit the links? If not, what was he using as a makeshift club that obliterated a glass table? 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now