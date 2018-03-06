Ben McCleskey and Avery Armstrong met three years ago at the Hawks' inaugural Swipe Right Night, a promotion sponsored by the dating app Tinder. On Saturday, the couple got married on the court of the Philips Arena with more than 250 guests in attendance.

“We are so thankful for all the Atlanta Hawks have done for us, especially Mr. Koonin, Janet Smith and Catie Scott,” said Mr. & Mrs. McCleskey in a joint statement. “It’s been an amazing experience and we will cherish it forever. Our wedding was truly unforgettable.”

After the ceremony, which took place around the logo at center court, the guests were treated to a reception at the stadium's Courtside Club. At the reception, the attendees' attention was turned to a video message from Tinder's Head of Brand, Rosette Pambakian, who told the couple that Tinder would be paying for an all-inclusive honeymoon getaway.

This is perhaps the best evidence that not all matches are created equal.