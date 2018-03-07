Los Angeles does not plan to be shown up by Philadelphia in a billboard war recruiting LeBron James during free agency. Four billboards went up around the city ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers' game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on Sunday.

The billboards read: "Forget The Process, We Win Banners #LABron", "#LABron, Cleveland & Philly, You Can't Compete With L.A." Another depicts the Lakers' retired jersey numbers with James' number included.

Looks like @jacobemrani1 is making a serious push to get @kingjames on the #Lakers. I’m not a fan of billboard campaigns to get players to sign (remember the Stay Dwight fiasco?) but I’m happy to see a fan put their own money into showing their fandom. #LABron #LeBronToLA #L… pic.twitter.com/n08h6CvDX6 — Shahin Jacob Ourian (@ShahinOurian) March 7, 2018

The billboards were paid for by attorney and Lakers fan Jacob Emrani.

Earlier this month, Philadelphia put up their own billboards along Interstate 480 with the slogan #PhillyWantsLeBron.