Los Angeles Billboards Are Now Recruiting LeBron James To The Lakers

Los Angeles has entered the LeBron James billboard war.

By Chris Chavez
March 07, 2018

Los Angeles does not plan to be shown up by Philadelphia in a billboard war recruiting LeBron James during free agency. Four billboards went up around the city ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers' game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on Sunday.

The billboards read: "Forget The Process, We Win Banners #LABron", "#LABron, Cleveland & Philly, You Can't Compete With L.A." Another depicts the Lakers' retired jersey numbers with James' number included.

The billboards were paid for by attorney and Lakers fan Jacob Emrani.

Earlier this month, Philadelphia put up their own billboards along Interstate 480 with the slogan #PhillyWantsLeBron.

