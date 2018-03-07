Michael Rapaport is one of the most outspoken Knicks fans, but he apparently isn't getting free tickets to games at Madison Square Garden anymore.

Rapaport told SI's HOLDAT podcast, which is hosted by former NBA players Carlos Boozer and Nate Robinson, that he doesn't get tickets anymore after he voiced his support for Charles Oakley. Oakley, who played 11 seasons in New York, was famously escorted out of the Garden last season and has had a public spat with team owner James Dolan.

Here's what Rapaport had to say on the podcast.

I'm not welcome—after the Oakley thing, I imposed a ban on the Garden for myself. I was like 'yo, I'm not going back to the Garden until Charles Oakley is welcome." But I've been so outspoken about it...I'm not getting those free tickets right now. They shut me down because I've been so outspoken about it but I'm like "yo, I'm a fan...you need to put something on the court so that I want to come sit courtside."

You can listen to the entire podcast above.