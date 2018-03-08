Everyone's favorite NBA owner was the musical guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night.

James Dolan, the much-maligned owner of the Knicks, performed "Shambala" with his band JD and the Straight Shot. It's a song off their new album "Good Luck and Good Night."

I'm sure plenty of Knicks fans would prefer he pursue this band full time and leave the whole basketball thing to someone else, but that's neither here nor there.