Watch: James Dolan's Band Was the Musical Guest on The Tonight Show

James Dolan's Band, JD and the Straight Shot, performed a song from their new album on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 08, 2018

Everyone's favorite NBA owner was the musical guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. 

James Dolan, the much-maligned owner of the Knicks, performed "Shambala" with his band JD and the Straight Shot. It's a song off their new album "Good Luck and Good Night."

I'm sure plenty of Knicks fans would prefer he pursue this band full time and leave the whole basketball thing to someone else, but that's neither here nor there. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now