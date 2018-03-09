Report: Lakers to Sign Former No. 2 Pick Derrick Williams

The Lakers plan to sign Derrick Williams, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, to a 10-day contract, reports Yahoo! Sports' Shams Charania.

Williams, 26, played for the Tianjin Ronggang Gold Lions in China this season, where he averaged 20.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15 games, per Real GM.

He last appeared in the NBA during the 2016-17 season, when he spent time with both the Heat and Cavaliers. In 50 games that season he averaged 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds on 50% shooting.

Williams joins a Lakers team that has played quite well recently even after trading away Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cavs. Los Angeles has won six of seven to get to 29-35.