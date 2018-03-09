Report: Lakers to Sign Former No. 2 Pick Derrick Williams

The Lakers will reportedly sign 2011 No. 2 overall pick Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 09, 2018

The Lakers plan to sign Derrick Williams, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, to a 10-day contract, reports Yahoo! Sports' Shams Charania

Williams, 26, played for the Tianjin Ronggang Gold Lions in China this season, where he averaged 20.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15 games, per Real GM.

He last appeared in the NBA during the 2016-17 season, when he spent time with both the Heat and Cavaliers. In 50 games that season he averaged 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds on 50% shooting. 

Williams joins a Lakers team that has played quite well recently even after trading away Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cavs. Los Angeles has won six of seven to get to 29-35.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now