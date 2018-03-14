In honor of Stephen Curry’s 30th birthday, Under Armour has officially unveiled his latest signature sneaker, the Curry 5. The sneaker launch falls on March 14, which also happens to be a math geeks favorite day of the year, Pi Day—hence, the first colorway title.

The Curry 5 is inspired by the ancient Pi equation of “squaring the circle;” and achieving the impossible, sort of like Curry’s career in defying the odds. The design inspiration can be found in the upper with a circular construction built through the framing of the 90-degree angle of the foot. The containment areas in the forefoot lateral wall and the heel lock in the foot, giving Curry the traction he needs on a nightly basis to make all of the cuts he wants. Other Pi themed things you can find is the black/metallic iron colorway; the Pi symbol is featured in the knit of the shoe and the numbers of Pi (3.14) can be found on the sole. 3.14.18 is printed on the laces and the Pi number sequence is scripted on the shoebox.

The Curry 5 is a bit of a transformation for the Curry line—the brand is focusing on a lower cut model first. The new strategy comes in a time where traditional basketball models are losing some of its mystique due to the younger demographic opting for shoes that can transition off the court. The timing of the release date is also different for UA and Curry, as previous models were announced during the fall and winter months. The Curry 5 will appeal more to the spring and summer sneaker crowd.

The two-time MVP spoke to the Crossover in December about his sneaker line and how he is doing his best to keep Under Armour above water in an ever-changing landscape.

Under Armour will only release 314 pairs of the Pi Day colorway on March 14 for $130.