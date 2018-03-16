Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will undergo surgery on his right thumb to repair a torn ligament, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The team remains hopeful that he could return in time for the playoffs.

Earlier this week, Smart headed to New York City for a second opinion on his hand.

Smart missed time earlier in the season after lacerating that same hand when he hit a picture frame on the wall at the team hotel during an angry outburst. He later told reporters that it could have been a season-ending injury since a shard of glass came close to cutting two tendons along the pinky area.

Smart is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.