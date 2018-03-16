Report: Marcus Smart To Undergo Thumb Surgery, Hopeful For Return During Playoffs

The Boston Celtics injury woes continue.

By Chris Chavez
March 16, 2018

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will undergo surgery on his right thumb to repair a torn ligament, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The team remains hopeful that he could return in time for the playoffs. 

Earlier this week, Smart headed to New York City for a second opinion on his hand.

Smart missed time earlier in the season after lacerating that same hand when he hit a picture frame on the wall at the team hotel during an angry outburst. He later told reporters that it could have been a season-ending injury since a shard of glass came close to cutting two tendons along the pinky area.

Smart is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now