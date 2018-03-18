Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry made sure to let it known just how he felt about the officiating in his team's 107-101 loss to the Rockets Saturday.

In the game, Houston attempted 18 free throws while New Orleans took just 16. Additionally, James Harden had eight foul shots compared to just four for Anthony Davis.

Gentry complained specifically about a play in the middle of the fourth quarter when Jrue Holiday was called for a shooting foul when Harden attempted a three. Gentry was called for a technical while Harden was at the foul line, despite trying to get away from the officials for the purpose of not getting a technical foul.

He also commented on Davis not getting calls as frequently as some others, noting that the MVP candidate frequently gets held when he tried to roll to the basket.

Coach @AlvinGentry is not happy about the disparity in fouls, but he knows to give credit to the possible MVP of the league! #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/mTKXu8GYyQ — FOXSports NewOrleans (@FOXSportsNOLA) March 18, 2018

Some of Alvin Gentry post game. There was more, but you'll get the gist. pic.twitter.com/OtwIiZNdI2 — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 18, 2018

Although Gentry may have a point about Davis not getting all the calls that he should, the five-time All-Star is second in the NBA in fouls drawn per game, according, trailing only teammate DeMarcus Cousins, and sitting just ahead of Harden.

The 39-30 Pelicans are eighth in the West and just a half-game behind the Spurs, Timberwolves and Jazz, who are in a three-way tie for fifth. New Orleans has 13 games remaining this season and nine of them are against teams either in the playoffs or fighting for a playoff spot, including one more against the Rockets in Houston on Saturday.