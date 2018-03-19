Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas had a late night tweet session with fans on Sunday and was asked if he would make a return to the Boston Celtics.

Thomas replied: "Anything is possible,"

Thomas spent two–plus seasons with Boston before he was traded last summer to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving with a host of other players and a draft pick.

Thomas spent an injury-plagued 15 games in Cleveland before he was dealt again last month, this time to the Lakers.

The 29–year-old Thomas is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

In 15 games with Los Angeles mostly coming off the bench, Thomas is averaging 15.9 points and 5.3 assists per game.