Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue has taken a temporary leave of absence as head coach due to health issues, the team announced. Associate head coach Larry Drew will take over in Lue's absence.

Lue will be on a one-week plan to address his health issues and could return to the bench next week, according to David Aldridge of TNT.

"After many conversations with our doctors and Koby and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health, I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season," Lue said in a statement. "I have had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year. Despite a battery of tests, there have been no conclusions as to what the exact issue is. While I have tried to work through it, the last thing I want is for it to affect the team. I am going to use this time to focus on a prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season. My goal is to come out of it a stronger and healthier version of myself so I can continue to lead this team to the Championship we are all working towards. I greatly appreciate Dan Gilbert, Koby Altman, our medical team and the organization's support throughout."

On Saturday, Lue remained in the locker room during the second half of the Cavaliers' win over the Chicago Bulls due to the illness.

Lue is in his third season as the Cavaliers' head coach.

""It's like losing one of your best players, obviously - the guy who's the captain of our ship, who's been running things the past three years," LeBron James told reporters.

Watch James' comments below:

LeBron said that Ty Lue was “never not himself” despite his health issues. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/7rOXoQCWGZ — clevelanddotcom Cavs (@PDcavsinsider) March 19, 2018

The Cavaliers are 40–29 on the seasons and sit in third place in the Eastern Conference behind the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.