The NBA suspended Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard for one game without pay after he received his 16th technical foul of the season.

Howard will not play in Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies and his suspension will cost him $162,069 in salary.

Howard received his latest technical in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

It was Howard's best game of the season as he scored 32 points and grabbed 32 rebounds in Charlotte's 111–105 victory. It was the NBA's first 30–30 game in eight years.

If Howard receives two more technical fouls during the regular season, that will also trigger an automatic one-game suspension.

Charlotte (31–41) is 6.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.