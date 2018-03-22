The San Antonio Spurs had players-only meeting hoping to convince forward Kawhi Leonard to return to the lineup as the season winds down and the team is making their push for the playoffs, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the report, veteran guard Tony Parker spearheaded the meeting after last weekend's victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both coach Gregg Popovich and most recently veteran guard Manu Ginobili have said they are doubtful that Leonard return's anytime soon.

Spurs guard Danny Green denied that the team meeting occurred.

Couldn’t be anymore incorrect lol https://t.co/xo4yVyOvn2 — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) March 22, 2018

It was reported earlier this season that the relationship between the Spurs and Leonard had cooled because of the injury to his right quadriceps.

Leonard has not played since Jan. 13 and has suited up in only nine games this season.

The 26-year-old Leonard, who is a two-time first-team All-NBA player, can sign a supermax contract extension worth as much as $200 million at season's end.

With 11 regular season games remaining, the Spurs are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings and have won five games in a row.