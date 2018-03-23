Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will have surgery to alleviate irritation in his left knee, the team announced.

The team said the surgery will be "minimally invasive" and will take place tomorrow.

More information will be provided by the Celtics after the surgery.

Irving has not played since March 11 and has missed the last four games.

Irving is averaging 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 60 games this season for Boston.

The Celtics have 11 regular season games and have already clinched a playoff berth. They are 4.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.