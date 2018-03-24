Steph Curry will have an MRI on his left knee Saturday after suffering a MCL sprain in Friday's game against the Hawks, the Warriors announced.

Curry, who had missed Golden State's last six games while dealing with a right ankle injury, was injured in the third quarter of the team's 106-94 win.

Teammate JaVale McGee jumped in the air to contest an attempt from Atlanta's Mike Muscala, and after fouling Muscala, McGee fell right into Curry's left knee. The two-time MVP limped around the court for a bit and was pulled from the game while Muscala attempted his free throws.

Curry had 29 points and seven rebounds up until that point and did not return to the game.

Steph exits the game after JaVale lands on his left leg pic.twitter.com/oxuJkHe2N0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 24, 2018

Curry, who missed 11 games earlier in the season due to a right ankle sprain, was playing in low top sneakers on Friday for the first time since getting his own signature shoe with Under Armour.

This season will mark only the second time in Curry's career in which he doesn't play at least 74 games. In the lockout-shortened season he only played in 26 games because a right ankle injury cut his year short.

With Curry going back on the shelf, the Warriors are down all four of their All-Stars. Kevin Durant is out with a sore rib, Draymond Green is out with a midsection contusion and Klay Thompson is nursing a broken right thumb.

Golden State is second in the West at 54-18 and has only 10 games remaining for the season.