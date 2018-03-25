Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry will not be available for the first round of the playoffs, head coach Steve Kerr announced on Sunday.

Curry is dealing with a Grade 2 sprain of his left MCL and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. He missed six games with a tweaked right ankle before playing in Friday's game against the Hawks. In the third quarter of that game, teammate JaVale McGee fell on Curry's leg, which caused him to leave the game.

"There's no way he's playing in the first round," Kerr told reporters."There's no way. He's being re-evaluated in three weeks. Yeah, so we've got to be ready to play without him and see how he's coming along. The good thing is we've been through this. We went through it last year with KD. He missed five weeks or so and came back mid-first round...It wasn't exactly the same timeline but it was a similar injury and similar circumstances where we had to play without one of our best players."

Watch Kerr's full comments below:

Steve Kerr's full comment/update on Steph Curry, saying he won't play in the first round pic.twitter.com/jtQ7aPdP25 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 25, 2018

Last year, Durant missed five weeks with an MCL sprain in his left knee. He returned just before the end of the regular season and played in the first round of the playoffs.