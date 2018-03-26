Michael Porter Jr. Declares for NBA Draft

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. has declared for NBA draft, he announced Monday. He will hire an agent, ruling out any chance of a return to school, Yahoo’s Shams Charania reports.

Porter’s decision is not a surprise. The 6'10" forward was projected as a potential No. 1 pick even before the season started, and though a back injury that kept him out for most of this season may have hurt his stock to a degree he is still expected to be a top five pick.

Michael Porter Jr. has some news 👀

(via mpj/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/gipqdwYXwL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2018

Porter played two minutes in the Tigers’ season opener against Iowa State before leaving with a back injury. He had surgery to repair the injury and was expected to miss the rest of the season but returned to play in the SEC tournament. He played 28 minutes in Mizzou’s first-round loss to Florida State in the NCAA tournament, recording a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.