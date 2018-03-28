One awesome thing about the exploding video game streaming trend is that athletes are getting in on the action. Guys like Gordon Hayward and JuJu Smith-Schuster are spending their downtime chilling on the computer and chatting with fans as they play video games.

Sixers rookie Ben Simmons spent some time Tuesday night streaming PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and was joined at one point by Karl-Anthony Towns. When Towns tried to log off, Simmons attempted to convince him to stick around with a persuasive argument—the Hawks stink.

Ben Simmons tells KAT he has “plenty of time” to play PUBG with him because he plays the Hawks tomorrow 😂 pic.twitter.com/A5hAg8Gc78 — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) March 28, 2018

Yes, the Hawks are absolutely terrible—they’ve got the worst record in the East—but Towns’s Timberwolves need every win they can get right now. Minnesota is currently eighth in the West, locked in a tight playoff race. Plus, is Atlanta really that much worse than the Grizzlies, who beat the Wolves on Monday?