The Hawks had no answers for Karl-Anthony Towns Wednesday as the third-year man posted 56 points and set a Timberwolves single-game scoring record in a 126-114 win.

Towns shot 19-for-32 from the field, six-for-eight from three and 12-for-15 from the foul line as he eclipsed the record previously set by Mo Williams in 2015 at 52 points. Kevin Love and Corey Brewer held the record before that at 51 points.

The former Kentucky star's previous career-high was 47 points, which he posted against the Knicks on Nov. 30, 2016. On that night he shot 15-for-22 from the field and 17-for-20 from the free throw line but did not make a three.

The record-breaking bucket Wednesday came with just more than a minute remaining when Tyus Jones assisted on a corner-three.

In addition to his 56 points, Towns also had 15 rebounds, four assists and a block in the victory. What makes this even better though, is that Tuesday night, 76ers guard Ben Simmons told Towns he had "plenty of time" to stay up late and play video games with him because Towns was playing Atlanta Wednesday.

This was only the fourth time in his career Towns scored at least 40 points, with the other three instances all coming last season.

The No. 1 pick from the 2015 draft is averaging 20.7 points to go along with career-highs of 9.3 rebounds, 54.3 percent shooting overall, 42.8 percent shooting from deep and 85.5 percent from the free throw line.

The Timberwolves are holding onto the eighth seed in the West and trail the Jazz by percentage points for seventh and have only six games remaining this season.