Kemba Walker passed Dell Curry to become the all-time leading scorer in Hornets history Wednesday.

The No. 9 pick from the 2011 draft entered Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers 19 points behind Curry for the franchise record.

Walker tied Curry with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter when he hit a three-pointer to make them equal at 9,839 points scored for Charlotte. Then, Walker came down on the next possession and and muscled his way to the rim to put in a reverse layup for the record.

Walker was initially drafted as a Bobcat, but all of his career stats during the three years he was a Bobcat transferred over to the Hornets' record books when the team changed its name.

Walker still trails Curry and Muggsy Bogues for the franchise leads in games and minutes, and he trails just Curry for the field goals record and just Bogues fro the assists record. He is already the leader in three-pointers.

For his career, the two-time All-Star is averaging 19 points on 41.5 percent shooting. This season he is posting 23.1 points per game and 5.7 assists while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three.

The Cavaliers won the game 118-105.