Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James doesn't have a vote for the league's Most Valuable Player award, but if he did, he says the vote would be easy.

That's because he would vote for himself.

"I would vote for me," James told the Associated Press "The body of work, how I'm doing it, what's been happening with our team all year long, how we’ve got so many injuries and things of that nature, guys in and out, to be able to still keep this thing afloat, I definitely would vote me."

James has won the award four previous times.

James is having one of his best seasons, averaging 27.4 points, a career-high 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds and has played each of his team's 74 games this season.

He is also shooting 52% abd playing 38 minutes per game.

"I've said it," James said. "Obviously, I've had some unbelievable seasons before, but I've said it: This is the best I can go, just from a complete basketball player standpoint."

Houston Rockets guard James Harden, who leads the league in scoring, is the odds-on favorite to take home his first MVP award