There are eight games in the NBA on Wednesday, with playoff-bound teams fighting for positioning, such as the Cavaliers, Blazers and Jazz in action. There are also several teams taking the floor that have been eliminated from the postseason, some of which are resting their veterans to open up minutes for the young players on their rosters. The end result is a wide-open DFS landscape. Consider using some of the players below who have favorable matchups and plugging them into our NBA Lineup Optimizer to round out your lineups.

Point Guard

Kemba Walker, vs. Cavaliers (FD: $8,600, DK: $8,500)

Projected Points: FD: 40.34, DK: 41.66

The Hornets have won four straight games to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Walker has dominated during that stretch, averaging 31.3 points, three rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 4.8 three-pointers. He attempted at least 17 shots in all four contests and continues to lead the team with his 27.6% usage rate. The Cavaliers have allowed an average of 112.5 points in their last 10 games, leaving Walker with an opportunity to continue his recent hot streak Wednesday.

Trey Burke, at Sixers (FD: $6,300, DK: $5,800)

Projected Points: FD: 33.34, DK: 34.11

The Knicks gave Emmanuel Mudiay a chance as their starting point guard, but he largely struggled. It’s now Burke’s turn to show what he can do, and the early returns have been excellent. He scored 19 points in his first start Sunday, then exploded for 42 points, 12 assists, and three three-pointers Tuesday against the Hornets. The game went into overtime, but those are still impressive totals. He attempted 31 shots in that game and should be one of the focal points of the Knicks offense moving forward. The Sixers also play at the fifth-fastest pace (101.7 possessions per game) in the league, so expect him to have plenty of chances to contribute offensively again in this contest.

Shooting Guard

Lou Williams, at Suns (FD: $7,800, DK: $8,200)

Projected Points: FD: 40.83, DK: 42.4

The Clippers have been hit hard by injuries all season and their backcourt received another blow Tuesday with an injury to Milos Teodosic (foot). It appears unlikely that Teodosic will play in the second night of a back-to-back set Wednesday, opening up even more minutes for Williams. Not only does Williams’ 29.9% usage rate rank 15th in the league, but it is also the highest of his career. The Suns allow the most points per game (113.7) in the league, leaving Williams with the potential for another scoring outburst.

Troy Daniels, vs. Clippers (FD: $4,100, DK: $4,400)

Projected Points: FD: 21.55, DK: 23.75

The Suns could be shorthanded again Wednesday with T.J. Warren (knee) and Devin Booker (hand) still battling injuries. Daniels has taken on an expanded role with both players out, scoring at least 18 points in three of his last four games. He attempted a total of 36 three-pointers in his last three contests, so he has the potential to put up plenty of points with that many shots from behind the arc. Both the Suns and the Clippers are in the top six in the league in pace of play, giving Daniels an excellent opportunity to provide value for your entry if Warren and Booker sit this one out.

Small Forward

LeBron James, at Hornets (FD: $12,500, DK: $11,600)

Projected Points: FD: 70.69, DK: 73.31

James struggled by his standards Tuesday against the Heat, scoring 18 points on 7-for-18 from the field, and committing six turnovers. He was playing well before that game, averaging 34.4 points and recording two triple-doubles during the Cavaliers five-game winning streak. The Heat are one of the better defensive teams in the league, so expect James to have a rebound performance against an easier opponent in the Hornets on Wednesday.

Josh Jackson, vs. Clippers (FD: $7,500, DK: $7,100)

Projected Points: FD: 38.38, DK: 38.66

Jackson has been another beneficiary of Warren and Booker being sidelined, averaging 18.3 points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals in his last four games. He played at least 37 minutes in three of those contests and will likely see heavy minutes again Wednesday if Warren and Booker can’t go. The Clippers allow the third-most points per game on both FanDuel and DraftKings to opposing small forwards, giving Jackson excellent upside.

Power Forward

Julius Randle, vs. Mavericks (FD: $8,500, DK: $8,100)

Projected Points: FD: 42.8, DK: 45.27

Randle is finishing the season on a high note, averaging 22.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in March. After seeing limited playing time for much of the season, Randle has averaged 35 minutes per game this month. With Larry Nance Jr. now in Cleveland and Brandon Ingram (groin) still sidelined, Randle should see a lot of action again Wednesday. He has also owned the Mavericks this season, averaging 22.3 points, 12 rebounds and 6.3 assists in their previous three meetings. Don’t expect them to be able to slow down Randle on Wednesday.

Kyle Kuzma, vs. Mavericks (FD: $7,000, DK: $7,200)

Projected Points: FD: 36.41, DK: 37.72

The Lakers turned to Kuzma (ankle) to fill in for Ingram and have started him in each of their last 11 games. He’s played well as a member of the starting five this season, averaging 18.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.5 three-pointers in 32 games. He is also averaging 11 minutes more per game as a starter than when he comes off the bench. That’s a major boost for his value considering the Lakers play at the fastest pace in the league. He’s listed as probable for this contest, so don’t hesitate to add him to your entry.

Center

Nikola Vucevic, vs. Nets (FD: $8,700, DK: $7,800)

Projected Points: FD: 44.11, DK: 45.65

Vucevic isn’t exactly on fire right now, scoring 15 points or fewer in four of his last six games. He hasn’t been any better on the glass, grabbing exactly four rebounds in two of his last four contests. Playing the Nets might be just what he needs to get back on track, as they allow the most points per game on both FanDuel and DraftKings to opposing centers. Vucevic has been no exception, averaging 26.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in his first two games against the Nets this season.

Enes Kanter, at Sixers (FD: $6,600, DK: $6,300)

Projected Points: FD: 32.05, DK: 33.86

Kanter continues to provide consistent production down the stretch, recording a double-double in five straight games. He logged at least 31 minutes in three of those contests and could be in line for plenty of minutes again Wednesday if Kyle O’Quinn (hip) is forced to miss his third consecutive contest. Kanter has also played well against the Sixers this season, averaging 20.7 points and 15 rebounds in their first three meetings.