Jahrell Lillard, the half brother of Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard, was shot in a parking lot in a Portland suburb Thursday night, according to KGW8 News.

According to KGW8 News, the shooting occurred in the Clackamas Town Center, and police said the incident started when two men got in a confrontation with the 20-year-old Jahrell.

Police added that Jahrell went into a nearby Macy's Home Store where he was given first aid after collapsing to the ground, according to KGW8 News. He was taken to the hospital but police are not sure how serious the injuries are, according to KGW8 News.

The two suspects are still at large, according to KGW8 News.

Damian has been away from the team since Tuesday night, when he left after a 107-103 win over the Pelicans to go be with his girlfriend Kay'la Hanson for the birth of their child. Damian announced the birth of Damian Jr. early Thursday morning.

The Blazers will be at home for their next two games, as they matchup with the Clippers on Friday and host the Grizzles on Sunday.