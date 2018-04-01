Warriors' Patrick McCaw Stretchered Off Court After Injury in Kings Game

The Warriors' Pat McCaw had to be carted off the court after getting injured in the third quarter of the Kings game Saturday night. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 01, 2018

The Warriors' Patrick McCaw had to be carted off the court after getting injured in the third quarter of the Kings game Saturday night. 

McCaw was going for the dunk when he was undercut by Vince Carter. McCaw landed on his back, writhing around in pain. He stayed on the floor, before being stretchered to a gurney. 

He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for further evaluation. 

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was upset and heard telling the ref, "I'm not mad at you. I'm mad at Vince. He knows better."

Carter was visibly upset once he realized the extent of the injury. Kerr later rested a hand on Carter's shoulder and Carter reportedly spoke with McCaw before he was carted off. 

Here's a video of the injury, but be warned it's hard to watch.

After McCaw was carted off, the two teams came together for a quick moment before continuing.

Follow the game here

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now