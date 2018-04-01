The Warriors' Patrick McCaw had to be carted off the court after getting injured in the third quarter of the Kings game Saturday night.

McCaw was going for the dunk when he was undercut by Vince Carter. McCaw landed on his back, writhing around in pain. He stayed on the floor, before being stretchered to a gurney.

He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for further evaluation.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was upset and heard telling the ref, "I'm not mad at you. I'm mad at Vince. He knows better."

Carter was visibly upset once he realized the extent of the injury. Kerr later rested a hand on Carter's shoulder and Carter reportedly spoke with McCaw before he was carted off.

Here's a video of the injury, but be warned it's hard to watch.

Patrick McCaw hurt after taking a hard fall under the hoop pic.twitter.com/0mYUeSpjKQ — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 1, 2018

After McCaw was carted off, the two teams came together for a quick moment before continuing.

Both teams join in prayer after Patrick McCaw gets stretchered off the court pic.twitter.com/ayJP36PQo6 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 1, 2018

