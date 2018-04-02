Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is having issues with the University of Alabama after the football program released a trailer on its official Twitter account showing a roundtable discussion in a barbershop that is similar to his online web series.

The trailer for the Alabama series is called "Shop Talk," and features head football coach Nick Saban, former Tide wideout Julio Jones and other football players discussing various topics.

James has a similar show on his multipmedia platform called "Uninterrupted." That series called "The Shop" showing James and others talking at a barbershop.

According to a letter obtained by ESPN, a letter was sent to Alabama on behalf of James discussing their concerning over possible copyright infringement.

"Your continued exploitation of 'Shop Talk' infringes 'Uninterrupted's' copyright, trademark rights and other valuable intellectual property rights in 'The Shop' and significantly damages 'Uninterrupted's' commercial prospects for 'The Shop,'" the letter says.

No legal has been taken, as the letter states that they would like to have talks with Alabama before any invite a conversation with Alabama before "rushing into legal proceedings."