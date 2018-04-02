Former Los Angeles Lakers executive Mitch Kupchak has been offered the Charlotte Hornets general manager job, according to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

Kupchak is set to replace Rich Cho, who was fired in February after a 24–33 start to the season. The Hornets are out of the playoff picture and will miss the postseason for the third time in the five seasons under coach Steve Clifford.

Kupchak was let go from the Lakers when the team decided to name Hall of Famer Magic Johnson as Los Angeles' president of basketball operations and removing Jim Buss as the executive vice president of basketball operations.

Kupchak spent 17 years as the Lakers' general manager and won four NBA championships. He was a former star at the University of North Carolina, which he shares in common with owner Michael Jordan.