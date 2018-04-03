Amidst the ongoing drama between Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio organization, NBA teams are reportedly planning to inquire about the 26-year-old's availability during the offseason, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports.

“I have already talked to several NBA general managers,” Windhorst said Monay on ESPN's Outside the Lines. “At the end of this season, teams will call the Spurs and inquire about the availability of Kawhi Leonard. ... I still believe the most likely scenario is he signs an extension and stays a Spur long-term. But I think what we can all agree on is that is not a certainty.”

What on earth is going on with Kawhi Leonard?

"That's a simple question with a complicated answer." - @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/DwjLcG5lka — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) April 2, 2018

ESPN's Zach Lowe confirmed Windhorst's statement, saying the "vultures are circling."

Not that Windy needs any confirmation, ever, but this is 100% true. Vultures are circling, in hopes of action around the draft. https://t.co/Osp4WLofgv — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) April 3, 2018

On Tuesday, former NBA player Nate Robinson also weighed in on the drama, saying that Leonard "doesn't want to be in San Antonio."

“From what I heard, from a little birdie, what I heard that the reason why he doesn’t, not that he doesn’t want to play, is that he doesn’t want to be in San Antonio no more, is because that I heard a big bag was coming," Robinson said on his podcast, HOLDAT. But if he doesn’t leave San Antonio that bag is not coming.”

Robinson also said that Leonard "definitely wants to be somewhere especially like being at home."

Last week, Leonard traveled to New York for the second time to continue to rehab his injured quadriceps. He spent three weeks in New York in February, working with doctors to return to the court.

Leonard missed the first 27 games of the season after tearing a tendon in his quadriceps in May. He played nine of the Spurs' next 17 games, but hasn't played since he was shut down in January.

On Sunday, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said he was unsure when the forward and "his group" would clear him to play.

''I don't know when he's going to feel, he and his group are going to feel like they're ready to go,'' Popovich said. ''If I knew, he'd be here. When he and his group feel he's ready, he'll be ready.'