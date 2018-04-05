​LeBron James says he supports more female NBA coaches.

When ESPN asked James about Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, he had nothing but praise for her and the idea of more women coaching basketball.

"I mean, if she knows what she's doing, we'll love it," James told ESPN. "I mean, listen, at the end of the day, basketball...it's not about male or female. You know the game, you know the game."

Hammon was reported to be a top candidate for the head coach position at Colorado State in early March. Niko Medved was hired instead. But if Hammon had been chosen, she would have become the first woman to ever coach Men's Division I basketball.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich hired Hammon in 2014, making her the first full-time female NBA assistant coach. Hammon played in the WNBA for 15 years and was a six-time All-Star.

"You guys know how fond I am of Pop, so for him to bring Becky in there to be able to be an assistant and kind of give her input...it means a lot," James said.

James praised the contribution of women to the NBA and other sports.

"Listen, we have so many female reporters now that know the game and they cover the game," James said. "You look at [ESPN analyst] Doris Burke...she's one of the greatest that we have in our game. She knows the game, so it doesn't matter."

He also said "it's cool" that there are female coaches in the NFL.