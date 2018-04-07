The team announced Saturday that screws were removed from Irving's knee.
The Celtics' Kyrie Irving had two screws removed from his left knee, the team announced Saturday.
"The surgery went exactly as planned," said Danny Ainge, the Celtics's President of Basketball Operations, in the statement. "We expect Kyrie to be fully healthy for training camp in the fall."
The screws were placed in Irving's knee during a 2015 surgery after he suffered a fracture during the NBA Finals, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. His surgery on Saturday was needed to remove bacteria found in his knee when doctors removed tension wire from it on March 24.
Irving announced the bacterial infection in an Instagram post on April 5.
The hardest thing to do sometimes is accept the uncontrollable things life throws at you. You try consistently to learn, grow, and prepare everyday to equip your mind, body, and spirit with tools to deal with some of those things, but I feel when those moments arise they all give you a sense of unfulfillment, simply because it puts some of your professional journey and goals on a brief hold. It's simply a test of your perseverance and Will, to be present, even in the wake of what's going on. In this case, finding out I have an infection in my knee is definitely a moment that I now accept and move past without holding on to the all the what ifs, proving the nay-Sayers completely f***ing wrong, and accomplishing the goals I've set out for the team and myself. This season was only a snapshot of what's to come from me. Trust Me. "The journey back to the top of Mt. Everest continues." #StandingRockSiouxTribe Let's go Celtics!! Celtics fans, I look forward to hearing how loud it gets in the TD Garden during the playoffs and experiencing how intense the environment gets. Thank you all!
Irving will miss the rest of the 2018 season and the playoffs, which the Celtics will enter as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The point guard finishes the season with 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds averages in 60 games played.