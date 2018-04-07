The Celtics' Kyrie Irving had two screws removed from his left knee, the team announced Saturday.

"The surgery went exactly as planned," said Danny Ainge, the Celtics's President of Basketball Operations, in the statement. "We expect Kyrie to be fully healthy for training camp in the fall."

The screws were placed in Irving's knee during a 2015 surgery after he suffered a fracture during the NBA Finals, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. His surgery on Saturday was needed to remove bacteria found in his knee when doctors removed tension wire from it on March 24.

Irving announced the bacterial infection in an Instagram post on April 5.

Irving will miss the rest of the 2018 season and the playoffs, which the Celtics will enter as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The point guard finishes the season with 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds averages in 60 games played.